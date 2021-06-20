Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 'Our Everything' John Legend on Father's Day: 'We Love You Forever'

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with daughter Luna and son Miles

Chrissy Teigen is full of love (and some tears) this Father's Day.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum, 35, paid tribute to husband John Legend on Sunday, posting a photo of him cheesing it up with their two kids: daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles, 3.

"There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of," Teigen, 35, wrote in the caption. "To our everything, we love you forever."

The post comes after an emotional year for the couple, who suffered the loss of their pregnancy with their unborn son Jack in September, at 20 weeks gestation. The family memorialized Jack by planting their "tree of life" in the middle of their house.

"It's important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never, ever gone," Teigen told PEOPLE. "This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree."

"The way Miles and Luna talk about him is so beautiful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn," she continued. "It's all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down."

Legend, 42, previously honored his wife on her first Mother's Day after mourning their loss. "Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife!" he wrote. "It's been a year that tested you in so many ways but you've come through stronger, wiser, happier, and a better mother than ever. I'm so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration, and my best friend. I love you forever."

The father of two even defended his wife on social media after her recent bullying drama with designer Michael Costello.

"Honestly I don't know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that's what happened," Legend tweeted. "I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record."

The EGOT winner spoke with PEOPLE last month, opening up about teaching their kids body positivity. "I don't know how we're gonna steel up our kids for that, but we're gonna try to give them values of being kind, being loving, and putting positivity out into the world," Legend said.

"I want to continue to talk to them about not being competitive about the way they look," he added. "That's a challenge because even at age five, Luna was asking me the other day, like, 'Who do you think is prettier between this and that person?'"

Teigen also opened up to PEOPLE about the values they're instilling in their children, while praising Legend as a father. "Miles is very emotional. He's a lot like me too," Teigen said in April. "He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions. I think that's really important in this world. That it's okay to cry, and it's okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We're going to talk it through and it's okay."

"There is no 'Be a man' in our house," she continued. "There's no right way to be a man, and John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father. It's wonderful to see."