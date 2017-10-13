Chrissy Teigen, Anna Paquin, and More Support Rose McGowan in #WomenBoycottTwitter

Male stars like Mark Ruffalo and Terry Crews are getting involved as well.

Hollywood stars are going quiet to make a statement. After actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account was temporarily locked late Wednesday, many celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Anna Paquin, Gina Rodriguez, Amber Tamblyn, and more, are rallying around the Charmed star in a show of solidarity.

McGowan retweeted the call for #WomenBoycottTwitter, which asked supporters for a day-long ban of the social media site on Friday, Oct. 13.

At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

“At midnight we RISE,” McGowan wrote.

Twitter previously told ET that McGowan’s account was temporarily locked because she violated their terms of service by tweeting a private phone number. Her account was later unlocked.

MORE: Rose McGowan Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her, According to New Tweets

After her account was unlocked, McGowan took to Twitter on Thursday, saying that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein raped her.

The New York Times released an expose on Weinstein last week, claiming there was decades of evidence of sexual harassment and abuse against him. McGowan was specifically mentioned in the article, which claims she reached an undisclosed settlement in 1997 “after an episode in a hotel room.” She was 23 at the time.

Following McGowan’s call to action, many celebrities tweeted their support, saying they plan to join the actress’ Twitter boycott.

Here’s what they said:

I stand with the women. No more tweets for me too.#WomenBoycottTwitter — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow. No secret timeline checking, no tweets, no clicking the bluebird square. They need to see we matter. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

I'm boycotting for many reasons. To stand with the victims of sexual assault, online threats and abuse. And... — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

...to boycott the fact our demented, pussy grabbing president can tweet nuclear threats of war I can't even see. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow. And maybe even forever. #WomenBoycottTwitter — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

And for now, I’m off Twitter. I’ll be back with more to say soon. And there is so very much to say. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 13, 2017

I stand in solidarity with all women, and all victims of sexual harassment/assault. #WomenBoycottTwitter@Twitter I’m out. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

Also, any men who wish to show their support for .@rosemcgowan and all the other victims please join #WomenBoycottTwitter#boycotttwitter — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 13, 2017

I stand with my sisters. I won't be live tweeting the premiere of Jane the Virgin tomorrow. Instead come on over to @instagram I'll do BTS! pic.twitter.com/MKQkOlvGJl — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow it's #WomenBoycottTwitter (and people who are love and support women) https://t.co/ydwCY51jM3 — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) October 12, 2017

Proudly joining #WomenBoycottTwitter for the next 24 hours even though Instagram doesn't properly capture my tone. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2017

This is what's happening. BYE for now! pic.twitter.com/GixikoXtj9 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) October 13, 2017

For the latest on the Weinstein scandal, watch the clip below.

Related Articles