Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Posts Her Email and Gets Bombarded with Strangers' FaceTime Calls

Chrissy Teigen just learned the hard way to never post her private information on social media!

The Bring the Funny star, 33, revealed in a series of tweets on Tuesday night that she accidentally posted her email address on social media, which prompted a number of her fans to give her a FaceTime call in hopes that she’d pick up.

Luckily for one person, Chrissy answered the random call — but to her surprise, she was greeted by a friendly follower and not an inappropriate body part.

“F— I posted my email address lmao,” she wrote before quickly adding, “oh my god people are FaceTiming me. was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger.”

In the video shared to her Twitter, Chrissy sat beside her mother Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen and chatted with the man on her laptop, who introduced himself as Ricardo.

“Hi, Ricardo, nice to meet you. This is my mom,” Chrissy said through laughter. “Thanks for calling me!”

When Ricardo asked how the women were doing, the model responded, “We’re good, we’re about to eat dinner but just thought we’d answer one of these.”

Before hanging up, Chrissy made sure to tell Ricardo, “[It was] nice to meet you!”

After their short chat, Ricardo spoke with PEOPLE and said he was “shocked [that] she answered” and “could not believe it was her.”

Looking back on the experience, Ricardo said that if he could do anything differently, he would’ve “told her I loved her and her husband [John Legend]” and that he “would love to meet y’all one day.”

“And to follow me on Twitter!” Ricardo joked.

But Ricardo clearly wasn’t the only person vying for a brief interaction with Chrissy. In a series of videos, the mother of two was recorded laughing with her hands over her face as her laptop continuously rang with FaceTime calls.

“Please stop I have a family,” she captioned one of the three clips.

Unfortunately for fans, Chrissy quickly put the FaceTime fun to an end after receiving an endless number of calls.

“Everything disabled and changed emails. but I love you guys and thank you for the kind words lol,” she tweeted less than an hour after publicly posting her information.