Chrissy Metz Splits From Boyfriend Josh Stancil, Says They're 'Still Friends'

Kate Pearson might be a married woman, but Chrissy Metz is newly single.

The This Is Us star, who plays Kate on the beloved NBC series, revealed on Friday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show that she and boyfriend Josh Stancil have called it quits.

When host Wendy Williams point blank asked Metz if she was still seeing the cameraman, the 37-year-old actress revealed, "I'm dating myself currently."

Stancil worked on This Is Us with Metz, but she says that he "moved onto another show" prior to their breakup. "We're still friends. We're still friendly," she shared. "I'm always friends with people who I was previously with, which is important to me, you know? Because you care about the person. You don't just dump them off."

Williams quipped, "Yes you do!"

Metz added that she's also still close with her ex-husband, Martyn Eaden, because he's a "lovely person." As for why their five-year marriage didn't work out, she told Williams, "He's not my forever person."

Earlier this week while promoting her new book, This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today, Metz chatted with ET about whether she'd ever consider remarrying, especially after Kate's beautiful This Is Us wedding.

"I got the best of both worlds because I got to wear a beautiful dress and have a wedding to my faux husband, Chris Sullivan. I'm like, 'Oh, I don't need to go through it,'" she said. "If a magical man appears, we'll talk later, but I'm good. I'm good for now."

