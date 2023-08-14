Chrisley family preps return to reality TV as Todd and Julie serve prison sentence

Todd and Julie Chrisley are less than a year into their prison sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud, but that won't stop their family from mounting a televised comeback.

The Chrisley family will make its return to reality TV in an upcoming series from Scout Productions, which will chronicle the family's adjustment to Todd and Julie's imprisonment. The family was last seen in Chrisley Knows Best's tenth season, which concluded in March.

Chase, Savannah, Grayson, Chloe, and "Nanny" Faye Chrisley are all set to return in the series. Absent from that lineup is Todd's son Kyle, who was recently arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Last June, Todd and Julie were found guilty on federal charges including tax evasion and bank fraud, and were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively. Last year, Todd's attorney Bruce Morris told EW in a statement that the Chrisleys were "disappointed in the verdict."

"Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged not only with defrauding a number of banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans, but also with allegedly cheating taxpayers by actively evading paying federal taxes on the money they earned," prosecuting U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak said in 2019.

The couple's eldest daughter, 26-year-old Savannah, gained custody of her youngest brother Grayson, as well as Kyle's daughter Chloe, after her parents were sentenced.

"The time was right to share our story and we couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives," Savannah said in a statement. "We're so happy to be back."

