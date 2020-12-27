Chrishell Stause Responds to Criticism Over Her Family's Holiday Gathering amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Chrishell Stause is responding to criticism she received after sharing photos of her family holiday gathering with boyfriend Keo Motsepe.

On Saturday, the Selling Sunset star, 39, shared a post on Instagram telling her followers that she brought Motsepe, 31, home for the holidays to introduce him to her family. She later adjusted her caption to address the comments she received from fans criticizing her for traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic and gathering in a group of nine.

"To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform. I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some," Stause wrote.

"I understand you won’t agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from - This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after," she added. "This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year."

Stause concluded, "Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment. Please be safe and I am sending all my love to my supporters & critics. I hear all of you and can appreciate feedback from both sides."

When the reality star first shared the post on social media, she excitedly told followers that her Dancing with the Stars pro boyfriend "fit right in."

"Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in 😜😍🥰🎄," Stause wrote alongside a pair of photos, one of which showed the couple posing with her family. "Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love💕."

Motsepe also documented the festive occasion on social media, sharing photos of the couple wearing matching holiday-themed onesies. "Merry Christmas everyone 🎄🎄🎄 lots of love #metthefamily😉," Motsepe captioned his own post.

Stause and Motsepe went public with their romance on Dec. 3, not long after they made it official behind the scenes. Motsepe shared a photo of himself giving Stause a kiss on the cheek, which she re-posted on her Instagram Story.

Shortly after, she opened up about the relationship during an Instagram Live with Kaitlyn Bristowe — who won season 29 of DWTS last month.

"I'm grateful. I had the best experience [on DWTS] but this to me is the coolest thing. I knew from my dance work I wasn't going to win a Mirrorball from the beginning. To have this come from it, I'm just very smitten," said Stause, who was eliminated after eight weeks on the competition show.

