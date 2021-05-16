Chrishell Stause Recalls Her Reality TV Debut in 2004 on MTV Dating Show: 'It Beat Waiting Tables'

Chrishell Stause has become a familiar face for reality TV fans after three seasons on Netflix's Selling Sunset.

But the celebrity real estate agent, 39, reminded her fans and followers on Saturday that she got her start on an MTV dating show in 2004. "In honor of the #MTVawards here is a #TB to my very 1st time on TV circa 2004..?" Stause wrote along with a clip from the awkward date.

"I auditioned for a scripted show & the casting director asked if I'd be up to go on a date for a show called Wanna Come In?" she continued. "It paid a couple hundred bucks so it was an instant yes because it beat waiting tables. The guy I went on a date with was getting coached by a player to up his game & the goal was to be asked inside at the end."

The clip shows a guy telling Stause to feel his muscle, before she flexes her own and tells him, "I could take you." She ultimately ended the date with a handshake on her doorstep as he couldn't remember her name.

"A handshake is brutal!!" Stause wrote on Saturday. "I could have at LEAST hugged him goodbye."

Amy Sussman/Getty

"I don't know how to do blind dates," Stause recently told PEOPLE after her split with Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe. "But I'm going to keep an open mind to whatever it may be in the future."

The actress shared the throwback clip ahead of her appearance on the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted during which she is set to present an award. She is nominated alongside Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn for best fight.

Stause told PEOPLE that she and Quinn are still keeping their distance. "Listen, I wish her well ... I'm happy for her. I truly want the best for her," she said, after Quinn announced her pregnancy.

"We had things that happened behind the scenes that were worse than what happened on camera, so it's just better for everybody. Let's keep it professional," Stause shared. "It is what it is; I'm not going to do a fake performative thing and make a show of something. But like I said, no ill will — I truly am happy for her, and I wish her nothing but the best."

Stause has recently reunited with her costars to film season 4 of Selling Sunset, after the show was renewed through season 5.