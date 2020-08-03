Chrishell Stause Reacts to Being Mistaken for Justin Hartley's First Wife

Chrishell Stause wasn't going to let this case of mistaken identity go unnoticed.

Over the weekend, the Selling Sunset star found herself browsing the Internet when she came across a photo of herself.

This time, however, the article wasn't about her. Instead, it was about Lindsay Korman-Hartley replacing Kelly Monaco on ABC's long-running soap opera General Hospital.

What's the big deal? Well, in case you didn't put two and two together, This Is Us star Justin Hartley used to be married to both Lindsay and Chrishell. In other words, a publication made a serious boo-boo by using a photo of the wrong ex-wife. So what's a woman supposed to do? Set the record straight on social media, of course.

"Wrong ex wife," Chrishell shared on Twitter Sunday afternoon when sharing a link to the article that, as of press time, still featured an incorrect photo.

Perhaps Chrishell will have her story told once a new season of Selling Sunset premieres later this month.

At the end of season two, fans learned that Chrishell's divorce from Justin would be a storyline in the months to come. In fact, the real estate agent was surprised by the turn of events in her relationship.

"I'm just kind of in shock with it all," Christhell told her co-worker Mary Fitzgerald in the preview. "It's just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to?"

In another trailer for season three, the Netflix star made it clear that even she doesn't know what led to the split. "The crazy way in which this went down...people want answers," Chrishell said. "I want answers."

In November 2019, Justin suddenly filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing the date of separation as July 8, 2019. As for Chrishell, she claimed the date of separation was November 22, 2019.

Perhaps answers will be revealed when Selling Sunset season 3 begins streaming on Netflix this Friday, August 7.