Chrishell Stause speaks out about Jason Oppenheim split: 'Our ideas for family' were not 'aligned'

Chrishell Stause is speaking out about her breakup from boyfriend and boss Jason Oppenheim.

The Selling Sunset star, realtor and actress, 40, said it came down to where they stood on having children.

"I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships," Stause wrote Tuesday on Instagram. "It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

She said Oppenheim, 44, "was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

Stause continued, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best."

Elaborating on the topic of kids, she wrote: "I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand."

It ended with a note to Oppenheim: "Thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts."

Oppenheim, who owns the L.A. real estate firm The Oppenheim Group, also posted a statement calling Stause his "best friend," "the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had" and an "exceptional human being." He said their 5 months together was the "most fulfilling relationship I've ever had."

He added that they had "different wants regarding a family."

Stause's relationship status has been of interest following her bitter divorce from Justin Hartley, which was finalized in February. Earlier this year, she ended a brief romance with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe. In July, she and Oppenheim went public with their relationship, with insiders saying they had already been dating for a few months. They spent Thanksgiving together but things changed over the last few weeks.

Some fans of the show questioned whether it was a real relationship — or a showmance. Oppenheim's twin brother Brett told TMZ on Tuesday that it was the real deal: "My brother and Chrishell love each other more than Jason has probably loved anybody."

Stause has been candid about having a family, revealing in 2020 that she had frozen her eggs.

"I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there's not so much pressure," she said.