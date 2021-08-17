Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Make Red Carpet Couple Debut at Shang-Chi Premiere

Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have made their red carpet debut!

The pair stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings on Monday night, for their first public event as a couple.

For the outing, Stause, 40, wore a strapless mini dress paired with dangly silver earrings and matching silver heels. Oppenheim, 44, wore a blue suit and kept things casual with a partially unbuttoned dress shirt underneath.

PEOPLE confirmed in July that Stause and Oppenheim were in a relationship after the pair posted several photos on Instagram from a European vacation with friends.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Oppenheim — who is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm — told PEOPLE at the time.

"I care about her deeply and we are very happy together," he added.

A rep for Stause confirmed at the time, "they are happily together."

Since confirming their romance, the Selling Sunset stars have had several PDA-filled moments caught on camera.

Earlier this month, Stause teased critics of their relationship on Instagram.

Sharing a screenshot of a user who DMed her "You are 100% getting with him," Stause wrote, "A real Sherlock Holmes here." Another follower messaged her that laying on Jason's back by the pool was "just weird to do with your boss!!"

"Who's gonna tell her...?" Stause said in response.

Stause split from ex-husband Justin Hartley in 2019 when the actor filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Their split was a central plot point on Selling Sunset season 3.

She was previously linked to Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, but the two split in February.

Oppenheim previously told PEOPLE he was unsure about dating a co-worker at the Oppenheim Group, calling a potential relationship with a Selling Sunset star a "big bowl of mess that I don't need to get into."

He added at the time, "I'm definitely looking for someone that I'm friends with, and that I'm happy with, because I can have stress in my life from work. So someone I'm relaxed with, happy with, and that's just funny and smart."