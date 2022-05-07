Chrishell Stause addresses inadvertently revealing new photos of herself out with partner G Flip: 'Without flash my top didn't show anything'

Chrishell Stause addressed new photos of herself with partner G-Flip that revealed more than she wanted to. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Chrishell Stause said she had no intention of baring so much skin in new paparazzi photos with partner G-Flip — and would prefer it if the photos were no longer available for viewing.

The Selling Sunset star, who recently shared that she was dating the Australian musician on the Netflix show’s reunion special, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to clear the air on recent paparazzi photos of the couple. In the pics, which were taken outside of West Hollywood’s The Abbey this week, Stause is seen in a black top which appears to be completely sheer.

Stause wrote that the see-through look wasn’t an intentional choice.

“When I know I am doing flash photography I wear the right things underneath so the flash won’t show things,” the realtor explained. “In person without flash my top didn’t show anything.”

She added that she went “back and forth” on whether she should address the comments, as she knew it would bring more “attention” to the issue. She also stated that she spent the day attempting to have the photos removed from the internet, “unsuccessfully.”

“To every supportive person who took the time to comment or defend, I may not see it as I am trying to take the internet in small doses — but I adore and thank you,” she continued. “I hope every one of you has the best day ever.”

Stause, who was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley and split from Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim in December 2021, gave fans insight into what she called her “chaotic love story” in the Selling Sunset reunion special.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video,” Stause said of how she initially linked up with G Flip. “And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

She also teased that the new couple shares a kiss in the music video.

"It was so much fun, we had such a blast,” she added. “Not everyone's going to be ready for it, but I think it's great. I think it's amazing, the song is amazing.”