Chrishell Stause, Emily Ratajkowski and More Sound Off on Adam Levine Cheating Denial

On Sept. 19, Adam Levine denied claims that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," the Maroon 5 frontman said. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless."

And after Adam spoke out on social media, other stars appeared to weigh in on the situation and share their own two cents.

"When apologizing for cheating publicly, I hate the we will get through it together part from a man," Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, whose marriage to Justin Hartley ended in 2019, wrote on Twitter. "Don't speak for her. You've done enough."

Sara Foster took to TikTok and slammed both Adam and Sumner for their part in the drama. "Cheating is so gross," she said. "This woman who chose to make a viral TikTok video…putting it out there for the world to see for a pregnant woman to see when she could have just messaged her privately…We don't feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married and you participated."

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowkski, who filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this month, believes Sumner is also a victim.

"I don't understand why we continue to blame women for men's mistakes, especially when you're talking about 20 something year old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age," she said in response to Sara's TikTok. "Also, if you're the one in a relationship, you're the one obligated to be loyal so the whole other woman to blame, that's bad and it's literally designed to keep women apart."

On Sept. 19, Sumner, 23, shared allegations about her affair with Adam, 43. While the influencer said that she never wanted to come forward with her story, she decided to speak out after "recklessly" sending screenshots to friends she thought she could trust. According to Sumner, one of them had attempted to sell her story to a tabloid.

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said. "At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."

"In retrospect, I wish I would've questioned things more, I wish I wasn't so naïve but being naïve is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this," she added. "Again, in no way was I trying to gain sympathy and I fully realize I'm not the victim in this. I'm not the one who's really getting hurt here, it's Behati and her children and for that I'm so so sorry."

Behati, who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, with Adam, confirmed her third pregnancy on Sept. 15. E! News has reached out to the supermodel's team for comment and hasn't heard back.

