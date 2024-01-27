Chris Young Cleared of All Charges After Nashville Bar Arrest

Chris Young - Credit: Scott Kirkland/Disney via Getty Images

Country artist Chris Young has been cleared of all charges following an alleged confrontation with an agent for the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, leading to his arrest on Monday night.

A statement was issued by the Nashville District Attorney Glenn Fun on Friday: “Regarding the Chris Young incident — After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed.”

Young had been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault of an officer. The incident allegedly stemmed from a routine compliance check of identification and license cards by the TABC of bars on Demonbreun Hill, a popular strip of nightclubs in Nashville. While the TABC was checking the IDs of patrons drinking at the bar Tin Roof, Young offered his, and then allegedly began questioning and filming the agents.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by Rolling Stone, the agent claimed that Young “blocked” the agents from leaving Dawg House and “put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and stuck me on the shoulder.” However, surveillance video from the night of the singer’s arrest appeared to contradict claims that the Young assaulted the officer during the incident Monday night.

In a statement following the arrest, Young’s attorney, Bill Ramsey, said the arrest was “wrong” and called for charges to be dropped.

“What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place,” Ramsey said. “In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client.”

