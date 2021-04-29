Chris Wallace praises President Biden's address and predicts it will be 'a popular speech'

Following President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Fox News's Chris Wallace had nothing but good things to say, as he stated, "You know, I think this is going to be a popular speech with the American public. He offered a lot of stuff. Four trillion dollars will buy a lot of stuff from millions of jobs to child care to community health centers, all kinds of stuff, community colleges. The other thing that's pretty popular, he said, you're not going to have to pay for it. Big corporations are going to pay for it. People making more than $400,000 are going to pay for it, but the vast majority of people watching tonight aren't."

Wallace went on to say that "offering a lot of stuff" and telling middle-class Americans that their taxes won't be raised to pay for it, is "pretty popular."

Wallace also shared, "I think they've made a calculation, that after COVID, that people have come to have a different feeling about government. That they now feel more trusting and more the need of government. And so, where this might have turned a lot of people off, and probably still will, they believe the majority of people are going to say: the government is here and they're here to help you."

However, moments later, Fox News contributor Ben Domenech completely disagreed with Wallace, saying that, similar to the last time he was on air at the same time as Wallace following a Biden speech, during which Wallace also praised Biden, it wasn't "powerful" or "unifying."

"Last time I was on air talking at the same time as Chris Wallace about a Joe Biden speech he waxed eloquently about how it was so powerful and unifying, I don't think that that turned out to be true at all. I think it turned out to be a complete issue of lies that Republicans rejected," stated Domenech. "It's not something that actually led to any bipartisanship. I expect the same result from this speech. It's going to be a political blip, immediately forgotten, it's not going to change the course of anything in Washington, which is a now mono-partisan affair under Joe Biden."

As for Fox News's senior political analyst Brit Hume , he decided to keep things a little more light, jokingly even, as he told his counterparts, "What stood out to me was I've covered about 45 of these by my count. I felt about this one the same way I felt about nearly all the rest of them. The best thing about it is that it's over."

