Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19: 'I Am Very Sorry'

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Musician Chris Stapleton at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Shannon Finney/Getty

Chris Stapleton is postponing his shows after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Grammy Award-winning singer announced Tuesday that he had contracted the virus ahead of his weekend performances as part of his All-American Road Show Tour.

"To all my friends in Salt Lake City and Denver, I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for Covid and will be unable to perform this weekend's shows," he wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

As a result, the shows will be rescheduled for July 1-3.

RELATED: Chris Stapleton Wins ACM Award for Male Artist of the Year: 'A Dream Every Minute'

"We hope you can join us then," Stapleton's statement continued. "Please contact your point of purchase if you cannot."

"I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited for so long for these shows," the country crooner added. "We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love and support, and can't wait to see you next week."

The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer announced in February that he had added several new dates to his 2022 tour, including stops in New Orleans, Detroit, and Chicago, among others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the first time Stapleton was forced to cancel his appearances due to health-related issues. Last October, the "Joy of My Life" singer announced that three shows — two in Nashville and one in Cincinnati — would be pushed back "on doctor's orders" after he was placed on vocal rest.

"I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I'm truly thankful for your patience and understanding," he explained in a statement at the time. "Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music."

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Open up about Baby No. 5

"I'm eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night," he said. "Thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all very soon."

In April this year, Stapleton took home the award for best country album of the year for his hit album, Starting Over, at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. He also won best country song for "Cold" and best country solo performance for "You Should Probably Leave."