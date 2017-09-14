Chris Soules Appears in Court, Lawyers Reach Agreement Ahead of Car Crash Trial

Chris Soules‘ legal team has come to an agreement ahead of his January trial.

On Thursday, the former Bachelor appeared in court, where the defense and prosecution came to an agreement concerning the motion for bill of particulars, or a written statement used in both civil and criminal actions that is submitted by a plaintiff.

According the the prosecution: “The motion for bill in particulars will be withdrawn. With regard to the same count, essentially would be the same charge, however, the narrative of that would read that: On April 24, 2017 in Bucahanan County, Iowa Christopher Douglas Soules did leave the scene of a personal injury accident causing death in violation of Iowa code sections 321. 261 section 4, 321.261 Sub 1, 321.263 Sub 1, and 321, 263 Sub 2.”

Dressed in a dark grey suit and burgundy- colored tie, the 35-year-old remained silent as his lawyers discussed legalities.

Soules — who appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015 — was not charged with driving under the influence, though court documents reveal Soules was in possession of alcoholic beverages/containers.

The Iowa State Patrol alleged that Soules fled the scene. His vehicle was later found at a home that he was present at, and Soules allegedly refused to leave until officers obtained a search warrant several hours later.

“Mr. Soules would not come out of the home. It took hours to get a search warrant to retrieve Mr. Soules from inside of that house in order to continue the investigation. That took hours,” the state prosecutor said in court. “At no point did Mr. Soules come out of the house, or cooperate with law enforcement at any point in trying to get in contact with him regarding this individual and the [fatal] accident.”

Soules entered a not guilty plea in May to the charge of leaving the scene of the fatal accident in April. He called 911, identified himself and attempted to administer aid to victim.

In June, Soules’ legal team filed court documents, which were obtained by PEOPLE, that stated the former Bachelor did not have alcohol or drugs in his system following the fatal crash.

“A report issued by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) Criminalistics Laboratory, Mr. Soules’ specimens were negative for drugs and alcohol,” his legal team said in the documents.

According to the documents, Soules’ legal team also claims that the following are “not admissible” and has filed a motion that they not be used in reference to the case or presented to a jury: “Any evidence, testimony, reference, or argument that, on the night in question, Mr. Soules: 1) purchased alcohol, 2) consumed alcohol, 2) drove while impaired, or 3) had beer cans in or around his vehicle.”

His team had also requested that Mosernot be referred to a “victim” during the trial. Moser died at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein after his tractor and the pickup truck crashed, according to KWWL.com,

Soules’ trial is slated for January.