Chris Rock, Bob Saget, Dane Cook and More Remember Ralphie May: You 'Were One of the Nicest and Kindest Out There'

Comedians are mourning Ralphie May after the comedian died from cardiac arrest on Friday morning.

“Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had canceled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover,” May’s manager said in a statement. “Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest.”

“Two days ago he won the Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo and had performances throughout the remainder of 2017 as part of his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas,” his manager continued.

Stars including Chris Rock, Bob Saget, Dane Cook and more shared their memories of the late comedian on social media.

“Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there,” wrote Larry the Cable Guy in a series of tweets about May’s death.

“Ralphie was one of the first people to congratulate me when I started filming blue collar tv. I’ll miss knowing he’s not out there anymore,” he added. “Thanks for your kindness, Ralphie.”

I love you RALPHIE MAY



Realest dude I’ve ever met.#justcorrect



— Jay Mohr (@jaymohr37) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 6, 2017

I'm at a loss for words to hear about the passing of comedian Ralfie May. He was a friend to many and a father of 2 beautiful children. RIP???? pic.twitter.com/nGsq63xN0c — Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) October 6, 2017

I love you @Ralphie_May rest in paradise my friend. Thank you for giving me my first break in hollywood. — Jo Koy (@Jokoy) October 6, 2017

Ralphie died. Honestly one one the most naturally funny, biting, comics I have seen. Good dude. Sad when that much funny ends. RIP Big Man. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) October 6, 2017

NO! #RalphieMay was such a nice guy! Last time we talked backstage at @zaniesnashville I promised to put him in the Jay/Bob movie. Dammit... https://t.co/zrljotClGr — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 6, 2017

Sad to hear of the passing of Comedian @Ralphie_May

He was always funny with his break out on Last Comic Standing.#RIPRalphieMay https://t.co/q5mpIHEMQo

— Brian O'Halloran (@BrianCOHalloran) October 6, 2017

Rest In Peace to the always hilarious Ralphie May. ???????? pic.twitter.com/fgp3NgYa8i — Shaun Latham (@ShaunLatham) October 6, 2017

RIP Ralphie May. Had the pleasure of working with you when I first started. Such a funny guy. Such a terrible month. — Drew Lynch (@TheDrewLynch) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May was a great and funny dude. He was a real headliner. Tough to hear of his passing. Praying for his family. #RIPRalphie — Nate Bargatze (@natebargatze) October 6, 2017

Damnit @Ralphie_May ! I'm so sad right now. Such a great guy. Rest well, friend. ???????????? — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) October 6, 2017

Whoa... man.. this sucks. Ralphie was a good guy & a very funny person. Condolences to his family & fans. https://t.co/M9s6bneAeA — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) October 6, 2017

It has been a very sad week indeed. Funny mofo #RalphieMay You will be sorely missed! #standup #comedy pic.twitter.com/vVCOO0NBMw — Chris Kattan (@ChrisKattan) October 6, 2017

Damn. RIP Ralphie May. Comic warrior. — marc maron (@marcmaron) October 6, 2017

.@Ralphie_May helped get me in @TheLaughFactory. He didn’t know me at all and after he saw my set he told Jamie Masada to have me onboard. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2017

May competed in the first season of Last Comic Standing in 2003, finishing in second place. The comedian went on to record multiple comedy specials for Comedy Central and Netflix, including Girth of a Nation.

May and his wife, comedian Lahna Turner, filed for divorce in 2015. The couple had two children, daughter April June, 10, and 8-year-old son August James.