Chris Rock ‘almost broke down’ after Kevin Hart surprised him with a goat on stage: ‘It was a real moment’

Kevin Hart swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Monday, where he discussed gifting a living goat to his mentor and friend, Chris Rock, during a comedy show at Madison Square Gardens on Saturday.

“I gave him the goat,” Hart said. “He almost cried. He almost broke down and cried on stage… it was a real moment.”

While everyone knows Chris is a big zebra fan, Kevin thought a goat was a more appropriate gift for someone who inspired him so much.

“You know, you guys don't know, Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration,” Hart said. “He's a large part of the reason that I am where I am today in my career just from his advice, his insight, et cetera and he's my G.O.A.T.”

While the moment was special for the comedians, Kevin revealed that it got a little messy.

“The goat, uh, goat took a s*** on stage,” Hart revealed.“He s*** on Chris' shoes. He destroyed Chris's shoes. Chris had on some white moon boots and that goat got him.”