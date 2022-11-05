Chris Redd Details Being Attacked Before His New York Comedy Show: 'It Was Just So Much Blood'

SNL’s Chris Redd Released from Hospital After NYC Attack at Comedy Show

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Chris Redd is ready to discuss the assault he endured recently in New York City.

In a preview of The Last Laugh podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum opened up about the incident where he was struck in the face by an unidentified assailant before entering The Comedy Cellar to perform his gig last month.

Describing it as the "surprise party of one fist," he shared his side of the story, which he claimed some of the news outlets were not reporting correctly.

Chris Redd

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"First of all, I didn't get out of a car. I walked there like any New Yorker, and they just added a lot of details," Redd, 37, said. "I just got done texting my cousin who's in Olive Tree [Cafe] above the [Comedy] Cellar, so I could go eat some of his fries before I got to hit the stage real quick for my first set of three."

He continued, "And as I put my phone in my pocket and continued to walk up to the Cellar, this man hit me in the face with something metal. I thought it was brass knuckles because it cut my nose to the bone."

Redd explained he has been boxing for years and had "taken a punch in the face before," but this was an attack.

"It wasn't terrifying, but what was worrisome is how much blood was coming out of my face," he said. "I got two fractures in my nose and a fracture in my cheek, but you know, a fist don't normally do all of that at one time. So, it was safe to assume I was hit with something. The dude who hit me ran off. I was just sitting there, I fell down so fast I didn't even know I fell until I looked at the footage."

Due to the severity of the blow, Redd said he was "gushing blood" which prevented him from finding the attacker.

Following the assault, someone from the comedy club called the ambulance, and he was transported to the hospital to receive treatment.

Redd noted his initial thought was to continue his set after the attack. "If we could have stopped the bleeding, I would have went on stage," he said.

Despite the violent incident, however, Redd already made plans to make the most out of the situation by turning it into some of his materials for his show.

"As many jokes as some people have nobody has as many jokes about this as I do," he told the podcast host.

No arrests have been made thus far.