Chris Pratt's awkward introduction to Bill Hader thanks to a hilarious prank

Barry star Bill Hader dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Monday, to promote Season 3 of his HBO series. While he was there, he also shared a hilarious story about his daughter tricking him into meeting A-list actor, Chris Pratt.

Hader and his daughters were eating dinner when he noticed Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, sitting down.

“I go, ‘Guys, don't freak out, but Gardens and Galaxy,’” Hader recalled. “My daughters are like, ‘Oh, my God!’ The 9-year-old, who was eight at the time, was like, ‘I know his son.’ And I go, ‘Really?’ She's like, ‘Yes, I know his son. Can I go over there and say hi?’ I'm like, ‘He's eating, just leave him alone, please.’”

However, after they finished dinner, the former Saturday Night Live star’s daughters convinced him to drop by Pratt’s table.

“So I walk over, I go, ‘Hey, Chris. Sorry, but my daughter knows your son,” Hader recalled. “And my daughter goes, ‘I don't know his son! You wanted to meet Chris Pratt!”

While Kimmel and his audience found the trick to be hilarious, Hader was understandably embarrassed, but he admitted to also being proud.

“I wanted to strangle her, but I was also never more proud of my kid in my life,” Hader admitted, “I go, ‘Why did you do that?’ And she was like, ‘I don't know.’ And I was like, ‘You're gonna make me so much money.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

