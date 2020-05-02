Chris Pratt talks baby news, life in quarantine on video call with mother-in-law Maria Shriver

FILE - In this April 22, 2019, file photo, Katherine Schwarzenegger, left, and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame," at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In an Instagram post Sunday, June 9, 2019, Pratt announced that he and Schwarzenegger were married the day before in a ceremony that was "intimate, moving and emotional." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYJK708

Chris Pratt, 40, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, are expecting a baby. And grandmother-to-be Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger's mother, has already expressed her excitement.

"You're going to have another beautiful member [of the family]," Shriver said to Pratt on a #HomeTogether video call with Pratt posted to her YouTube channel Friday.

The baby will be Pratt and Schwarzenegger's first together and her first child. Pratt also has a son, Jack Pratt, 7, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger married in June 2019. The couple described their wedding as "the best day of our lives" in an Instagram post after their big day.

"We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives," the caption continued. "This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

In February, Pratt said in a video clip exclusive to People that Schwarzenegger would make a great mom.

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways,” Pratt said.

He said she had already been a great stepmom and that his heart, soul and son are safe with her. “She’s, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits.”

On the video call, Shriver also talked to Pratt about life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pratt has been raising money and awareness from home as COVID-19 has continued to spread, infecting more than 1 million people in the United States and killing more than 65,000 across the nation, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

As a part of his efforts, Pratt is participating in the "All in Challenge," which has attracted many celebs, such as the cast of "Friends", Gwyneth Paltrow and Ryan Reynolds. The actor, who stars as Owen Grady in "Jurassic World," is encouraging fans of the film to donate for a chance to win a role in the third Jurassic World movie as someone who gets eaten by a dinosaur.





Click the link to see my response to @justinbieber ‘s #ALLINCHALLENGE hint hint.... you could win the greatest prize anyone could possibly imagine having to do with being eaten by dinosaurs. 🤯🦖🙏♥️ https://t.co/K29P6nXLIK — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 30, 2020

Midway through the call Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is at home with his mom Shriver, told Pratt he was inspired by what Pratt was doing to give back.

Shriver asked him to share some insight. "You grew up kind of living on the brink, you grew up in a small town in tough circumstances and so many people don't have a sense of what that is like. What do you think is the biggest misconception of people that are working hard and yet also find themselves in a situation where they have to go to the food bank?"

Pratt said his family lived paycheck to paycheck when he was growing up and after being hit by medical bills, lost their home.

"I understand what that's like," he said. "There's this sentiment going out there and it's coming from celebrities like 'Hey, we're all in this together, we're all in the same boat.' And it's like, 'No you're not, you're not in the same boat, you have a dope boat you have like a big old boat, and some people don't."

Everyone, Pratt said, has personal struggles, but circumstances make a difference.

"I understand the sentiment of how it's kind of annoying to hear celebrities talk about how we're all in this together," he said.

Everyone is, however, in the same ocean in terms of dealing with coronavirus, he added.

Watch the video call:

Contributing: Sara M Moniuszko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Pratt talks to Maria Shriver about baby news, life in quarantine