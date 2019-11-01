Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Have Terminator Date Night at Dad Arnold’s New Movie

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger had a very special Halloween.

The newlyweds hit up a theater in Atlanta to catch a showing of Terminator: Dark Fate on Thursday — which stars Katherine’s dad Arnold in a return to his iconic role. The couple is in Atlanta while Pratt films his next movie.

After the showing, the actor, 40, posted a shot of his ticket on Instagram with a blurry Katherine, 29, in the background and praised his new father-in-law.

“Watched Terminator: Dark Fate tonight. So surreal to look over at my wife as she watches her dad, @schwarzenegger reprise his role as the baddest robot on the planet, tears streaming down her face, hanging on the edge of her seat. Priceless. Way to go Arnold! The movie is fantastic! I’m calling you Carl now,” Pratt wrote.

Arnold, 72, recently opened up about welcoming Pratt into the family, revealing that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor won him over during a gym session.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Arnold praised Pratt as “a strong guy” whom he’s “very proud of,” quipping of that first gym session, “When I watched him make his moves in the gym, the incline press specifically did it. [That’s] why I wanted him to become my son-in-law. It was the incline press.”

Though Arnold joked that when he first found out about Katherine’s relationship with Pratt, he was wary.

“I was blown away when my daughter was telling me that she was going out with him,” Arnold said. “[I was like], ‘Do you have to be so competitive? I mean, do you have to have a guy that is taller than me, that is bigger than me, that is doing bigger movies than me … makes more money than me? What is going on here?’ “

In all seriousness, though, “I’m really happy that he is such a great guy,” shared the Commando star. “Not only a very talented guy and a great actor and a great star and all this stuff, but a really kind man and kind to my daughter, which is the most important thing for me.”

The couple married on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California after a year of dating, and jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.

Terminator: Date Fate is now playing.