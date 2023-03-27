Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page and Justice Smith made the red carpet their runway at the 'Dungeons & Dragons' premieres

Regé-Jean Page, from left, with Chris Pine and Justice Smith recently traveled the world to attend several premieres of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — but it was their fashion choices that got people talking. (Photos: Getty Images)

The cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves officially landed in Los Angeles over the weekend for its final premiere, after nearly two weeks of fashion-fueled parties around the globe.

Of course, all eyes were on stars Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page and Justice Smith, who play a group of unlikely adventurers on an epic quest to retrieve a long-lost relic in the film, which is loosely based on the board game of the same name.

While Dungeons & Dragons is earning favorable audience reviews, the trio took red carpet fashion to another level by experimenting with various looks at the film's premieres in London, Paris, Berlin, SXSW and more — including Page, who went shirtless for the premiere in the United Kingdom.

Check out some of their looks here:

Los Angeles

From left, Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine and Justice Smith attend the Los Angeles premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at the at the Regency Village Theatre on March 26. (Photos: Getty Images)

The trio was sexy and dapper, with Page sporting a low-cut white muscle shirt under a beige suit with embroidered flower prints and gold chain necklace. Meanwhile, Pine went for a classic green suit with an unbuttoned shirt exposing a thin gold necklace, with Smith opting for a chic white suit with bold lines.

Regé-Jean Page's full look on the red carpet in Los Angeles. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Paris

Page, Pine and Smith sporting a whole new set of suits at the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in Paris. (Photos: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in the City of Love on March 24, Page was giving good face in a tailored light blue suit with hazel buttons over a white shirt and gold necklace. Pine went full Parisian with his look, sporting a low V-neck with a red bandana accessory beneath a sharp black suit. For his part, Smith was looking smooth in an all-red wrap suit ensemble over a bright red collared shirt.

Smith matches the carpet in a beautiful red wrap suit at the Paris premiere. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

London

Page, Pine and Smith attend the U.K. premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in London. (Photos: Getty Images)

British actor Pace went shirtless for the March 23rd London premiere, sporting a thin silver chain and a fitted black suit, while Chris Pine went more traditional with a tweed suit topped off with a thick orange tie. Pace took it up a notch in loosely fitted sky blue suit with a textured brooch and white mesh shirt.

Smith is serene in a sky blue suit with white sneakers. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Berlin

From left, Page, Pine and Smith attended the premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Zoopalast in Berlin, Germany. (Photos: Getty Images)

The fashionistas were all smiles in Berlin on March 20, where Page settled for an all-black ensemble and silver chain necklace, while Pine went retro and settled for a tan 1970s-style suit and black turtle-neck with a thin gold chain. Smith, however, took it a step folder with a textured jacket and see-through turtle-neck.

Story continues

Pine smiling for the cameras in a tan suit at the Berlin premiere. (Photo: Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

SXSW premiere in Austin

Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine and Justice Smith arriving for the world premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, on day one of the South by Southwest Film Festival. (Photo: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Things were bright in Austin at the film's South by Southwest screening on March 10. Pace shined in a sexy jacket with an embroidered Pegasus, black pants and layered silver jewelry. That was bookended by Pine's green suede suit, delicately laid over a chic open-collar green button-up shirt and sexy sunglasses. Smith went for a more laid-back look, in a tan cardigan over a blue button-up shirt and loose-fitting denim jeans.

Pine was decked out in green suede at SXSW. (Photo: Gary Miller/WireImage)

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.