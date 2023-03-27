Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page and Justice Smith made the red carpet their runway at the 'Dungeons & Dragons' premieres

The cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves officially landed in Los Angeles over the weekend for its final premiere, after nearly two weeks of fashion-fueled parties around the globe.
Of course, all eyes were on stars Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page and Justice Smith, who play a group of unlikely adventurers on an epic quest to retrieve a long-lost relic in the film, which is loosely based on the board game of the same name.
While Dungeons & Dragons is earning favorable audience reviews, the trio took red carpet fashion to another level by experimenting with various looks at the film's premieres in London, Paris, Berlin, SXSW and more — including Page, who went shirtless for the premiere in the United Kingdom.
Check out some of their looks here:
Los Angeles
The trio was sexy and dapper, with Page sporting a low-cut white muscle shirt under a beige suit with embroidered flower prints and gold chain necklace. Meanwhile, Pine went for a classic green suit with an unbuttoned shirt exposing a gold pendant necklace, with Smith opting for a chic white suit with bold lines.
Paris
Meanwhile, in the City of Love on March 24, Page was giving good face in a tailored light blue suit with hazel buttons over a white shirt and gold necklace. Pine went full Parisian with his look, sporting a low V-neck with a red bandana accessory beneath a sharp black suit. For his part, Smith was looking smooth in an all-red wrap suit ensemble over a bright red collared shirt.
London
British actor Page went shirtless for the March 23 London premiere, sporting a thin silver chain and a fitted black suit, while Pine went more traditional with a tweed suit topped off with a thick orange tie. Smith took it up a notch in loosely fitted sky blue suit with a textured brooch, white mesh shirt and chunky white shoes.
Berlin
The fashionistas were all smiles in Berlin on March 20, where Page suited up in an all-black ensemble and silver chain necklace, while Pine went retro with a tan 1970s-style suit and black turtle-neck with a thin gold chain. Smith, however, took it a step bolder with a textured jacket and see-through turtle-neck.
SXSW premiere in Austin
Things were bright in Austin at the film's SXSW screening on March 10. Page shined in a sexy jacket with an embroidered Pegasus, black pants and layered silver jewelry. That was bookended by Pine's green suede suit, delicately laid over a chic open-collar green button-up shirt and sexy sunglasses. Smith went for a more laid-back look, in a rust-colored cardigan jacket over a blue button-up shirt and loose-fitting denim jeans.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters Friday, March 31.
“You’re not a lot of fun, are you,” notes barbarian Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) to brave fighter Xenk (Regé-Jean Page) in the new “Dungeons & Dragons” film, making two jokes at once. The second, broader joke is that “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” hotly awaited by devotees of the decades-old role-playing game, makes darned sure to be fun, and funny — enough to laugh at itself. The most obvious reason for this success, besides fleet-footed direction by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, is star Chris Pine, whose sunny charisma and smooth knack for comedy, plus an ability to seem like he’s both inside the movie and outside looking in, keeps everything bubbling.
Chris Pine is hopeful that “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” gives moviegoers a true escape from real-world problems. “I’ve seen this film probably more than I’ve seen many of my other films because I love watching it with an audience,” the actor told me on Sunday at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “To come […]