Chris Pine reacts to not being included in the 'No Way Home' Spider-Man meet-up: 'That's a full team already'

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" united Marvel's three Spider-Men for an internet-breaking — and box-office-record-setting — onscreen get-together. But one fan favorite Peter Parker was left out of the mix: Chris Pine voiced the web-head's alter ego in the 2018 Oscar-winning animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and didn't make the leap to live action. Still, the the Wonder Woman star tells Yahoo Entertainment that he's at peace with not being invited to swing into action alongside Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in No Way Home, which premieres on most digital platforms today. "That's a full team already," Pine says of that Spider-trio while chatting about his upcoming action movie, The Contractor. "I'll happily miss out on that."