Chris Noth called 'toxic' by former 'SATC' co-worker, old restraining order against actor unearthed

Chris Noth's behavior over his decades-long career is scrutinized amid sexual assault claims, which he denies. (Photo: Getty Images)

Chris Noth has been accused of "toxic" behavior on the set of Sex and the City by a former stand-in actress. It's the latest story in a string of negative press about the actor, less than one week after he was publicly accused of sexual assault. Noth denies all allegations.

Heather Kristin, who was the stand-in for Kristin Davis for four seasons, wrote an op-ed in The Independent saying she "felt relief" when Mr. Big was killed off in And Just Like That..., the HBO max reboot of the popular series.

"I remember his toxic behavior all too vividly," she alleges of Noth, while also calling "the atmosphere" on set of SATC "toxic."

Kristin first wrote a piece for The Independent in February 2021 in which she detailed how an "alpha male" actor made lewd comments about the stand-in for Cynthia Nixon, but didn't name the person. Now, she claims that person was Noth.

"Chris Noth pointed to another stand-in and said, 'I want that one tied up, gagged and brought to my trailer.' When he got near me, I balled up my fists, squared my shoulders, and said, 'This is my and her space.' He backed up, dramatically putting his hands up in the air and said, 'Whoa, there, little lady!' He didn’t even know my name," Kristin writes. "I clenched my jaw and didn't respond. The crew laughed. But I had had enough; I finally stood up for myself and for the other stand-in."

A spokesperson tells Yahoo Entertainment that Noth denies these allegations and notes there's never been a single complaint or report about him acting inappropriately on the set of SATC. He appeared in 41 episodes from 1998 to 2004, according to IMDB, and starred in both films.

Two women have accused Noth of rape and a third woman alleges she was sexually assaulted. Noth "categorically" denies the allegations. In light of the scandal, an old restraining order filed by the actor's ex-girlfriend, model Beverly Johnson, in 1995, has been unearthed. In the document, she claimed he "punched [her] in the chest and ribs" and allegedly threatened to "kill" her.

Johnson dated Noth from 1990 to 1995. The couple's tumultuous relationship was tabloid fodder as she was also accused of abusing the actor. The judge approved Johnson's temporary restraining order, which was modified into a mutual restraining order later that year. It lasted until 2017, according to Us Weekly.

"Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity," the judge declared in the order, which has been viewed by Yahoo Entertainment. They were ordered to stay at least 500 yards away from the other.

Yahoo reached out to a rep for Johnson, but did not immediately receive a response.

Essentially everything Noth has said or done throughout his decades-long career is under a microscope, given the allegations. An interview he did in 2016 went viral this week when he was promoting the film White Girl, in which the actor's character rapes an intoxicated young woman.

Noth told Esquire he almost didn't take the role as his "kid's gonna watch this movie someday." But by saying no, he was "being a chicken."

"Well, as written, you gotta do what's on the page. And ultimately I had to go to that place, which is a pretty ugly place. I think [writer-director Elizabeth Wood] tapped into something, that there's always dirty little secrets in a lot of men, who, when given the opportunity, will go to a place they wouldn't even admit to themselves maybe, when it comes to sex. And that's what this guy did: took full advantage of a situation and got what he wanted. I think that exists out there, and I just had to go to that ugly place," he explained.

Noth, who played a high-powered lawyer in the crime drama, called the film very "dark."

"The movie also reminds me of my own recklessness as a younger person in my teenage years and around college — not in college, that's a different story. I look back on, mostly as a teenager, things that I did with absolutely no real thought to the consequences. Some really dumb stuff, because we were bored, because we wanted to get a buzz, we wanted to feel alive, and we wanted to be with our friends when we did it. I can say, honestly, I feel lucky to be alive when I think back on some of those adolescent dumb things that I did," he added. "I don't think that's just what the movie's about. But there is that recklessness that's almost a kind of courage in a way. You don't think you're gonna have to pay the price."

After Noth was initially accused of rape last week, he quickly issued a denial.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross," he told Yahoo. "The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Noth's wife, Tara Wilson, would have been together with the actor during the alleged separate incidents in 2004 and 2015. She was photographed without her wedding ring this week as she's reportedly "very upset."