Chris Noth returns to social media following sexual assault allegations, firing

Actor Chris Noth, 67, has slowly returned to social media following accusations of sexual assault. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Actor Chris Noth has returned to social media.

The former And Just Like That... star, 67, resurfaced on Instagram in recent days to celebrate his two young sons. The posts come just two months after four women accused the star, who rose to fame on Law and Order and Sex and the City, of sexual assault.

Last week, Noth shared a shot of 14-year-old son Orion during a basketball game. On Saturday, he paid tribute to his younger son, Keats, in honor of his second birthday. The actor shares the boys with wife Tara Wilson.

Several commenters voiced support for Noth, leaving messages like, "Welcome back to Insta Chris. I believe you."

The posts mark his first social media activity since Dec. 11, just days before the initial allegations against Noth surfaced in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 16, in which two women accused him of sexual assault. In response to the allegations, Noth said the separate incidents, which took place in 2004 and 2015, were consensual.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross," he told Yahoo Entertainment in a statement at the time. "The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Those accusations were followed by more from a third woman. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked at Noth's former NYC nightclub and later appeared in a 2005 episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent with him, claimed the actor exhibited "sexually inappropriate" behavior and called him a "predator."

In response to her allegations, Noth claimed he "has no knowledge of who this individual is" and "would never cross that line."

Following the allegations, Noth was fired from The Equalizer, the CBS series in which he co-starred with Queen Latifah, and was dropped by his talent agency, A3 Entertainment. Soon after, Noth's And Just Like That... co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis responded in joint messages on social media.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," the actresses said. The show also cut scenes featuring Noth as Mr. Big from the show's season finale.

At the end of December, a fourth woman, singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile, went on to claim she was "sexually abused" and "sexually victimized" by Noth in 2002, the Daily Mail reported.

Noth spoke to a paparazzo near his Massachusetts home on Dec. 22, saying, "My statement's out, I rest by my statement. I'll now let the chips fall where they may. My statement is my statement, that's all I can give."