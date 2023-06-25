Chris Noth calls claims he felt 'iced out' by 'Sex and the City' co-stars following sexual assault allegations 'absolute nonsense'

Actor Chris Noth took to Instagram to refute claims that he feels "iced out" by his former Sex and the City co-stars following allegations of sexual misconduct. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Less than two years after he was accused of sexual assault, Chris Noth is firing back against claims that he feels "iced out" by his former Sex and the City and And Just Like That... co-stars.

The actor, 68, who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw's longtime love Mr. Big in the beloved franchise, took to Instagram over the weekend to refute a New York Post article that claimed longtime cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis had pushed him out of their inner circle.

"I usually don’t respond to this kind of thing," Noth captioned a screenshot from the original Post piece, which cited a Radar Online story. "And I do know that people like drama and gossip … but this article ... is absolute nonsense. Just thought you’d like to know."

The piece claimed Noth believes his former co-stars “owe him an apology for the rude behavior” he has experienced after he was accused of sexual assault by two women in a 2021 article published in The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s not invited to their parties. He doesn’t get greeting cards or happy birthday texts. He wonders why SJP [Parker] and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold," the Radar post claims.

The allegations against Noth were made public shortly after the AJLT Season 1 premiere, which featured a pivotal storyline regarding his character, hit TV screens. The show recently returned to Max for a second season.

Shortly after the story's publication, Noth denied the claims of abuse in a statement to Yahoo Entertainment.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

He was subsequently accused of "toxic" behavior on the set of Sex and the City by a former stand-in actress, while actress Zoe Lister-Jones claimed Noth engaged in "sexually inappropriate" behavior during her guest appearance on Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Just hours after Noth was fired from his current TV show, The Equalizer, and his Peloton ad was dropped, his former SATC co-stars made a joint statement on social media saying they were "deeply saddened to hear the allegations against" him, Yahoo Entertainment reported.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," the actresses added.

Five months after the allegations surfaced, Parker confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she hadn't spoken to Noth since.

"I don't even know if I'm ready to talk about it, but I don't think … I wasn't reacting as a producer. I should have worked on this because I'm just … it's just …" she said, eventually trailing off.