Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson reportedly split after 18 months

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have reportedly called it quits.

The Sun reports that the Coldplay frontman and "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress have split after 18 months of dating, with sources telling the outlet that Martin has been telling his close friends that their relationship ended last month.

The breakup came as "a real surprise" to those closest to the couple, who had allegedly discussed taking the next step in their romance.

"Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together," a source told The Sun. "There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone."

Martin, 42, and Johnson, 29, maintained a very private relationship during their time together, during which they never publicly confirmed their romance or hit a red carpet together.

The couple was last photographed together in November. In October, Johnson simply said, "I am very happy," when asked about her love life, which came one month after she and Martin reportedly got matching tattoos.

Martin shares two children, Apple and Moses, with ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, from whom he "consciously uncoupled" in 2014. Just last week, the goop founder did an interview with the Sunday Times in which she was asked about Johnson.

"I adore her," Paltrow told the Times. "[She's] a fantastic woman."

In April, she posed alongside Johnson at mutual friend Derek Blasberg's birthday party.

Johnson and Martin have not responded to reports that they've ended their relationship after nearly two years.