Chris Kattan: Lorne Michaels Urged Me To Have Sex With Director

Ex-“Saturday Night Live” trouper Chris Kattan claimed that producer Lorne Michaels suggested he have sex with “Clueless” director Amy Heckerling to salvage a movie project.

In an excerpt of Kattan’s memoir “Baby, Don’t Hurt Me,” reported by The New York Post on Tuesday, the 48-year-old comedian wrote that when Heckerling was lined up to direct 1998′s “A Night At The Roxbury” ― in which he co-starred ― she hit on him. But he turned her down.

A “furious” Michaels called him the next day to say that Heckerling was about to drop the movie and that Paramount would only move forward with the comedy if she were at the helm, according to the book. That meant Kattan had to “keep Amy happy.”

“Chris, I’m not saying you have to fuck her, but it wouldn’t hurt,” Michaels allegedly said, per the book.

Kattan wrote that he eventually had consensual sex with Heckerling on the “casting couch” in her office after she wanted to do it on a desk in Michaels’ office. While attracted to Heckerling, Kattan wrote he “was very afraid of the power she and Lorne wielded over my career.”

A “Saturday Night Live” spokesperson told HuffPost on Wednesday that Kattan’s claims “did not happen.” The spokesperson also said the show was not contacted by the publisher of Kattan’s book for verification of that and other accounts in the book.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from a listed representative for Heckerling or an attorney for Michaels. Nor did Kattan’s publisher immediately respond to a request for comment.

“A Night At The Roxbury” (1998), which featured Kattan and Will Ferrell as dim nightclubbing brothers, grossed $30.3 million. But it wasn’t directed by Heckerling. She served as a producer, while John Fortenberry directed.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.