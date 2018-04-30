Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky has had a Thor tattoo since she was 15

It seems the union of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky was fated by the gods.

Norse gods, of course, as the 41-year-old actress has revealed that she got a tattoo inspired by Thor way before she ever met her Thor-playing husband.

Elsa says that she was 15 when she got the Thor-inspired cross design on her shoulder and thinks it’s amazing that she ended up marrying the guy who plays the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe too.

“It is shocking how things in life [turn out],” Pataky said in Vogue Australia’s June 2018 issue. “I just liked that [symbol] and the legend he had was so beautiful and I wanted to keep it.”

Elsa and Chri, 34, met in early 2010 after being introduced through their agents and married later that year.

She had previously been in a long-term relationship with actor Adrien Brody for seven years while he had been involved with fellow Australian actress Isabel Lucas.

Hemsworth, who reprises his role of Thor in the latest MCU movie Avengers: Infinity War, has said that his wife has sacrificed her own acting career so that he could pursue his own.

“In terms of work, she’s certainly given up more than I have,” he told GQ Australia. “She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more and, of course, I want that too.

“But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career – I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.”

You can see Hemsworth in Avengers: Infinity War in cinemas now

