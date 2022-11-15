Chris Hemsworth Reveals How Avengers Costars Teased Chris Evans About His Sexiest Man Alive Cover

Chris Evans' fellow Avengers had a field day with his Sexiest Man Alive cover reveal.

Last week, the Captain America alum, 41, was named PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, his Marvel costar Chris Hemsworth revealed that the group chat with all their cast mates teased Evans and his cover photo pose.

"We have an Avengers text chain, and it very quickly was like, 'What are you doing with your hands back there?' " said Thor actor Hemsworth, 39. "It was like, [Robert] Downey [Jr.] said he was being arrested, I said it was a beautiful mugshot, and Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won't repeat. ... Filthy."

Hemsworth, who was Sexiest Man Alive back in 2014, said it was the "passing of the torch" and added that he is "absolutely" proud of Evans: "He is indeed a sexy man."

RELATED: Chris Evans Says It's 'Damn Near Impossible' to Follow Paul Rudd as Sexiest Man Alive

chris evans, chris hemsworth, robert downey jr.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage; Bryan Bedder/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

In the Sexiest Man Alive cover story, Evans joked that he expects his friends to poke fun at him for earning the title. "Really this will just be a point of bullying. It's ripe for harassment," he said, adding that his mother, for one, will be delighted by the selection.

"My mom will be so happy," said Evans. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022

Michael Schwartz

Evans also told PEOPLE about how he is trying to prioritize a healthy work-life balance now, spending as much time as possible at home and with his family in Boston.

"When it comes to seeking out the people I play it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots," he said. "I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home."

Added Evans, "The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."