Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Lived It Up Shirtless With Their Families in Snowy Montana

Close pals Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are living their best lives with their wives and kids at their side.

Close pals Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are living their best lives with their wives and kids at their side.

On Tuesday, Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, shared priceless moments from their recent group vacation in Montana. The 42-year-old actress shared a video of her rocking a bikini despite the snowy conditions, jumping into the hot tub with Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

"I've never seen it before, bikini and a winter hat on," she says with a laugh.

"Here come the kids!" Damon then says excitedly.

View photos Instagram More

View photos Instagram More

Pataky then Instagrammed a video of the two couples and all their kids filling up the tub, this time with her husband by her side. "Too many in a Jacuzzi?" she joked.

View photos Instagram More

The vacation was a true family trip, with Hemsworth's older brother, Luke, also coming along.

View photos Instagram More

Hemsworth and Damon are no strangers to joint family vacations. They went to Australia together last April, and were also there in 2017, when Damon's 8-year-old daughter, Stella, got stung by a jellyfish.

Last April, Ben Affleck joked about a report that Hemsworth has replaced him as Damon's best friend.