Chris Hemsworth eyes ‘Men in Black’ spinoff

Chris Hemsworth is in early talks to star in Sony’s “Men in Black” spin-off, sources confirmed to Variety.

F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct.

Hemsworth would play one of the new agents in the spinoff. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones will not reprise their roles in the film, which is meant to launch a new franchise with fresh talent.

The studio fast-tracked the project earlier this fall, setting Matt Holloway and Art Marcum to pen the script and dating a May 17, 2019 release.

The original movie followed Smith and Jones, who played agents of a secret organization, known as the Men in Black, and protected Earth from intergalactic bad guys. The first film was huge hit and produced two more sequels.

Sony had originally planned on combining the “Men in Black” and “21 Jump Street” franchises, but have since tabled that idea.

Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing, with Steven Spielberg executive producing. David Beaubaire is overseeing the pic for Sony.

Hemsworth last led war movie “12 Strong.” He returns as Thor in “Avengers: Infinity War” and will also appear in “Bad Times at the El Royale.”

He is repped by CAA and ROAR.

Related stories

Time to Suit Up: Hollywood's Men Hit the Refresh Button on Red Carpet

Country of Georgia Lures Producers With Exotic Locations and Aggressive Incentives

F. Gary Gray in Talks to Direct 'Men in Black' Spinoff

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!