Chris Hemsworth Reveals His First Job, And It's Pretty Unbelievable

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth wielded a toothbrush, not a hammer, for his first job.
The “Avengers: Endgame” star said on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday that he cleaned breast pumps as a 14-year-old.
That admission ultimately drew serious doubt from host Jimmy Fallon and fellow guest Kumail Nanjiani, whose job it was to determine whether Hemsworth was lying in a game of “True Confessions.”
Turns out Hemsworth, who now stars in “Men In Black: International,” was telling the truth.
Watch above to hear how Hemsworth scrubbed away the dried milk and other details.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.