Chris Hadfield, Nicole Stott, Jerry Linenger, Mike Massimino, Jane Root & Arif Nurmohamed Discuss National Geographic's "One Strange Rock" "

There really is no place like home. National Geographic, acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and award-winning producer Jane Root join forces on an epic, cinematic event series that will redefine natural history filmmaking. Hosted by Will Smith "One Strange Rock" promises to be a mind-bending, thrilling journey that explores the fragility and wonder of planet Earth, one of the most peculiar, unique places in the entire universe. It’s the extraordinary story of why life as we know it exists on Earth, brought into perspective by the only people to have left it behind – astronauts. "One Strange Rock" guides viewers through our vulnerable, tiny speck of a planet among the vast, harsh cosmic arena, revealing the magical twists of fate that have allowed life to emerge, survive and thrive only on Earth.