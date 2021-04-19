Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo's Drunk Instagram DM with a Hilarious Message: 'No Shame'

Chris Evans just sent Lizzo into a tailspin of excitement.

After the "Good as Hell" songstress, 32, revealed in a hilarious TikTok over the weekend that she drunkenly slid into Evans' direct messages on Instagram, the Avengers: Endgame actor, 39, later responded to Lizzo with a hilarious and self-deprecating message.

Lizzo's original message to Evans featured the emojis for dashing away, a woman playing handball and a basketball. "Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke," she wrote in her TikTok caption.

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core," Lizzo lip-synced to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell. "Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

But in an updated TikTok video on Sunday, the Grammy winner revealed that Evans had responded to her message. "No shame in a drunk DM," Evans wrote with a kissing face emoji. "God knows I've done worse on this app lol," he added with a face in palm emoji, likely a reference to when he accidentally shared an NSFW photo of his privates on his Instagram Story last year.

"Bitch," Lizzo simply captioned her updated video as she fan-girled over Evans' response.

Lizzo has made it known in the past which Hollywood Chris is her favorite, proposing to Evans on Twitter in June 2019. Evans returned the love last January when he and some famous friends performed her 2017 hit "Truth Hurts" as spoken word for W.

Last month, Lizzo set the record straight on her relationship status after she was photographed with a "mystery man."

"SINGLE," she wrote in a caption on Instagram, posting a video of herself.

Meanwhile, Evans' leaked NSFW picture became a trending topic when it was accidentally shared in September. At the time, the actor tried to pivot the attention to the 2020 election with a cheeky tweet.

He later addressed the mishap during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show several days later, and explained why he was being a good sport about the "embarrassing" mistake.

"It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments," Evans told Hall. "It's embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches. I have fantastic fans who came to my support."