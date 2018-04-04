Chris Evans Posts Touching Tribute to Young Avengers Fan Who Lost His Battle with Cancer

Chris Evans is sending condolences to the family of a young Avengers fan who lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday.

“Damon had the kind of strength I only pretend to have on screen,” Evans, 36, wrote on Twitter. “He was a true warrior. Brave, selfless, compassionate, and proud. I feel so grateful for his friendship. Sending all my love to you and your family, Brian.”

The actor had been in touch with the young fan on social media after learning that his favorite superhero was Evans’ Captain America.

Damon had the kind of strength I only pretend to have on screen. He was a true warrior. Brave, selfless, compassionate, and proud. I feel so grateful for his friendship. Sending all my love to you and your family, Brian. https://t.co/9vcPm2wY3c — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 3, 2018

Damon’s dad Brian announced the sad news on Twitter earlier today, writing, “Damon lost his battle with Cancer at 11:26am. Thank you for the Love, prayers & support everyone!” After giving a shout-out to Evans and Mark Ruffalo for their support, Brian added, “Damon was the TRUE embodiment of Captain America.”

“Agent Damon is Down!” (Line from Avengers) Damon would love it. Damon lost his battle with Cancer at 11:26am. Thank you for the Love, prayers & support everyone! @ChrisEvans @MarkRuffalo @Renner4Real Damon was the TRUE embodiment of Captain America @JumoHealth @cooperbarnes pic.twitter.com/iOCwYLLOqU — Brian A. Billeck (@happy2badad) April 3, 2018

Earlier this year, Damon wished Evans good luck after reading on PEOPLE that he was appearing in the Broadway play Lobby Hero.

I’m laughing so hard. Damon saw the @people article about Lobby Hero @2STNYC. He has some thoughts on Chris’s new look. @playbill @ChrisEvans4rum @ChrisEvans_USA @EvansBeard We are so coming to NY to see the play!! #bringbackthebeard pic.twitter.com/1QLiNfroA7 — Brian A. Billeck (@happy2badad) January 26, 2018

“I’m laughing so hard,” Brian wrote. “Damon saw the @people article about Lobby Hero @2STNYC. He has some thoughts on Chris’s new look.” He added, “We are so coming to NY to see the play!!”

Evans responded to the tweet, writing, “So happy for you pal. You’re the real life Captain America!! And thanks for wishing me luck buddy!!!”

WOW!!! That’s GREAT news!! So happy for you pal. You’re the real life Captain America!! And thanks for wishing me luck buddy!!! https://t.co/RALzO5aOSG — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 2, 2018

The duo had kept in touch since last year, when Evans first reached out via social media. In addition to their public conversations, Damon’s parents revealed Evans had sent Damon private messages as well.

“Chris Evans (a.k.a. Captain America) sent him a private message via Twitter,” his parents wrote on GoFundMe. “Won’t go into detail because Chris and Damon can have their own conversations. But it was wonderful Chris took the time to message Damon several times to see how he was.”