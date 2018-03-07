Chris Evans has a new look and now he's an unofficial Chuckle Brother

Chris Evans’ new look is a reminder of the Barry of the Chuck Brothers

Looks like Chris Evans has already ditched the Barry Gibbs look from Avengers: Infinity War.

The Captain America star was spotted near Broadway in New York by a fan who quickly snapped a selfie with him, and in it, he looked like another British legend.

Barry of the Chuckle Brothers.

Evans was rocking a military-like hairdo, with each hair standing to attention, and a moustache too making him look like he’s about to reboot ChuckleVision.





People were quick to notice the resemblance between the Hollywood star and the Rotherham legend.

Chris Evans off of the avengers in big budget chuckle brothers re-boot. https://t.co/8qXx94UMZE — Darren Newman (@DarrenLeeNewman) March 6, 2018





That’s not Chris Evans, that’s a chuckle brother — Shuri (@ReannahTamia) March 4, 2018





CHRIS EVANS IN CHUCKLE BROTHERS REBOOT CONFIRMED https://t.co/DNWgGdEx8W — Simon (@the_go_slow) March 6, 2018





As filming on both Avengers: Infinity War and the follow-up has concluded, Chris is free to do what he wants with his hair but it’s likely that this look is for a new role.

According to IMDb, the actor will soon begin shooting Jekyll, co-written by Doctor Who and Sherlock scribe Steven Moffat, which is a story about the only living descendant of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Evans is set to play Tom Jackman, the relative, who makes a deal with the dark side.

The actor will also be seen in The Red Sea Diving Resort later this year, which is a big screen retelling of the rescue of Ethiopian Jewish immigrants to Israel in 1981.

The cast includes Haley Bennet (Girl on the Train), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Ben Kingsley (The Jungle Book), Greg Kinnear (Little Miss Sunshine) and Alessandro Nivola (The Wizard of Lies).

Avengers: Infinity War is out on April 24

