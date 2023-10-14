Chris Evans Just Broke His Silence On His Rumored Marriage To Alba Baptista
You might've heard that Chris Evans secretly wed his longtime girlfriend, Alba Baptista.
He and Alba were first linked last November — however, People reported that they had been together "for over a year" before the news leaked. A source also said that the couple was "serious" and "in love."
"Chris has never been happier," the source said. "His family and friends all adore her."
Chris eventually confirmed their relationship in January when he posted these sweet pics of them together over the last year.
He also posted a bunch of cute pics of them on Valentine's Day, confirming that what the source said was true — they were in LOVE, love.
Then, fast forward to last month, and People and various other outlets reported that the pair had married in Cape Cod.
Chris didn't address anything at the time, but today, he confirmed the reports were true!
"I got married!" he said at New York Comic Con, according to a video shared by the outlet PopVerse. "And it was really, really great."
Chris also said that they not one but had two ceremonies: "We had one on the East Coast. We had one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese, but they were just wonderful and beautiful."
He added: "Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life ... relaxing and reflecting."
Aww, congrats Chris and Alba!! So happy for you two.