Chris Evans Just Broke His Silence On His Rumored Marriage To Alba Baptista

You might've heard that Chris Evans secretly wed his longtime girlfriend, Alba Baptista.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

He and Alba were first linked last November — however, People reported that they had been together "for over a year" before the news leaked. A source also said that the couple was "serious" and "in love."

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

"Chris has never been happier," the source said. "His family and friends all adore her."

Rb / GC Images

Chris eventually confirmed their relationship in January when he posted these sweet pics of them together over the last year.

@chrisevans

He also posted a bunch of cute pics of them on Valentine's Day, confirming that what the source said was true — they were in LOVE, love.

Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️Chris Evans via Instagram Stories ✨ pic.twitter.com/kixfEDiZWv — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) February 14, 2023

@chrisevans / Twitter: @CEvansNews

Then, fast forward to last month, and People and various other outlets reported that the pair had married in Cape Cod.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Chris didn't address anything at the time, but today, he confirmed the reports were true!

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for WIRED

"I got married!" he said at New York Comic Con, according to a video shared by the outlet PopVerse. "And it was really, really great."

#ChrisEvans #NYCC2023It’s no longer just rumours!!! We have confirmation from the man himself. “I got married”CONGRATULATIONS 🥂🍾 I wish you a long and happy life together x pic.twitter.com/IT6D6ZZG4p — 💖Evansverse💫 (@Evansverse) October 14, 2023

Twitter: @Evansverse

Chris also said that they not one but had two ceremonies: "We had one on the East Coast. We had one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese, but they were just wonderful and beautiful."

John Lamparski / Getty Images

He added: "Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life ... relaxing and reflecting."

Aww, congrats Chris and Alba!! So happy for you two.