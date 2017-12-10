    Chris Evans has a heartfelt message, and an Avengers invite, for young bullying victim

    Sarah Weldon
    Hollywood’s Captain America is sharing some real-life encouragement with a young bullying victim. Earlier this weekend, a video started to make the rounds on Twitter of a boy from Knoxville, Tennessee, tearfully explaining that he’s being severely bullied at school.

    “Why do they bully, what’s the point of it?” the boy, Keaton Jones, asks his mother as she’s filming. “People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it, it’s not their fault. But if you are made fun of, don’t let it bother you. stay strong, I guess. It’s hard. But, it’ll probably get better one day.”

    “Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better,” Evans tweeted. “While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?”

    Avengers: Infinity Waris due in theaters May 4. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Vanity Fair recently that the untitled fourth Avengers film set for 2019 is intended to be a “finale” for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it.

    Several other celebrities sent similar messages of goodwill to Keaton, including Evans’ Avengers costar Mark Ruffalo, Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, and Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown. Check out some highlights below.