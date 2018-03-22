Chris Evans gives clearest hint yet about MCU future

From Digital Spy

We've always known that Avengers 4 marked the end of his current Marvel contract, but Chris Evans has now given the clearest hint yet that it'll be his final MCU outing.

Last year, Evans spoke about how he agreed to make Avengers: Infinity War and the currently-untitled Avengers 4 as they were "going to wrap everything up", and now talking to The New York Times, he seems to have no plans to return to Captain America after the 2019 sequel.

"You want to get off the train before they push you off," he explained, with the profile suggesting that he views planned reshoots this year for Avengers 4 to signal the end of his run as Cap.

Of course, that might not mean he dies, but now we're definitely worried.

Especially as Avengers writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have been boasting about how Marvel have let them kill anyone they wanted.

"I know nothing about deaths but if there's a good story reason for it, they were open to anything. We didn't want to [...] cut off a flower just as it's beginning to bloom. But a nice big flower? Maybe," Markus explained.

McFeely added: "Marvel allowed us big swings. So there wasn't a mandate that everything had to get tied up in a neat bow so that they could continue with another one and another one. These movies are the most successful when the characters undergo big changes and in certain cases when some are escorted off the stage."

Better stock up on tissues.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in UK cinemas on April 26 and US cinemas on April 27, with Avengers 4 set for release in UK cinemas on April 26, 2019 and US cinemas on May 3, 2019.

