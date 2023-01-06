Chris Evans and Girlfriend Alba Baptista Adorably Prank Each Other in New Instagram Video

That one stan account is not going to be happy about this…. On January 6, Chris Evans shared an adorable series of videos with his girlfriend, Alba Baptista, as a way to “look back at 2022.”

In case you forgot, the 41-year-old Captain America star has been dating 25-year-old Baptista for “over a year,” according to a People report from November 2022. “It’s serious,” a source told the outlet. “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Aside from romance, it appears Evans and Baptista’s first year together was also filled with jump scares. The compilation video shared by People’s Sexiest Man Alive featured the couple repeatedly making the other scream by yelling “babe” or “baby” when they least expect it. Highlights of the video include Evans’s fearful little laundry dance, Baptista throwing her phone, and the fact that one of them has the same basic washer-dryer that came with my apartment.

As is the nature of the internet, Chris Evans’s post was not without critics. “Delete, a lot of people asking you to delete, its triggering for so many people, there are people that faint and feel sick, please i’m begging you to delete it, delete post right now, it’s forbidden and illegal in many countries to post something like that, people are crying,” one person tweeted in response to the post, which was shared on Twitter by Pop Crave.

While some fans of the actor have genuinely pushed back against the couple’s 16-year age gap, the dramatic nature of the tweet is likely a joke—or even a reference to one fan account’s unhinged viral response to Evans and Baptista’s relationship. “We are disappointed. We are hurt,” @TeamEvans_13 tweeted alongside an open letter to the Marvel actor in November.

While the writer suggests Evans “betrayed” his fans by implying he was single in recent interviews, the actor did open up about settling down in his Sexiest Man Alive feature. “That’s absolutely something I want. Wife, kids, building a family,” he said. “I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour