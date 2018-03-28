Chris Evans debuts amazing transformation on Broadway

Captain America, is that you?

Chris Evans debuted a stunning new look – complete with bristling tache – as he made his debut on Broadway, playing a police officer in the play Lobby Hero.

Penned by Kenneth Lonergan, who has written screenplays like Oscar-winner Manchester By The Sea and Gangs of New York for Martin Scorsese, it’s set in the lobby of Manhattan apartment building.

Also starring are Superbad actor Michael Cera, Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry and British actress Bel Powley.

So far, the play has received solid reviews from critics, The Guardian offering up four stars.

Evans’ moustache, meanwhile, has also received solid reviews from the internet, fans likening the star to the Chuckle Brothers.

In heading to Broadway, Evans might be keeping his options open, having recently seemingly confirmed that his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end.

In a profile of the actor in the New York Times, it was reported that he’s parting ways with the studio after the fourth Avengers movie, due for release in May, 2019.

“Last year, he filmed back-to-back the final two Marvel movies for which he is under contract – Avengers: Infinity War, due in April, and a sequel planned for next year,” the profile read.

“For now, he has no plans to return to the franchise (“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he said), and expects that planned reshoots in the fall will mark the end of his tenure in the familiar red, white and blue super suit.”

Before that, however, he’ll be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, due out across the UK on April 26.

