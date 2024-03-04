Chris Evans argues superhero movies deserve more credit: 'They're not easy to make'

Chris Evans can defend superhero movies all day.

The actor, 42, looked back on his time playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a panel at Emerald City Comic Con on Saturday, where he argued comic book films don't always "get the credit" they deserve.

"They're these big, giant movies," he said, according to a video of the panel shared on YouTube. "There's a lot of cooks in the kitchen. But I think the empirical evidence is in: They're not easy to make. If it was easier, there'd be a lot more good ones."

After drawing laughter from the crowd, Evans clarified he wasn't "throwing shade" at other movies, admitting, "I've been a part of a few that missed. It happens!"

But Evans told fans he feels some of Marvel's films are "really objectively, independently great movies."

In particular, he pointed to his second solo "Captain America" film, "The Winter Soldier," which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2024. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the spy thriller is often considered one of Marvel's best movies, and Evans agrees with this fan consensus.

"It's my personal favorite Marvel movie that I was a part of," he said.

Evans added that this wasn't just because of the movie itself but because of his experience making it. On his first MCU film, 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger," he was "so nervous" and felt like he was "playing not to lose." But with "The Winter Soldier," Evans explained, "we were all kind of playing to win," leading to more "risks" and stronger character development.

Evans and his co-star, Robert Downey Jr., both left the Marvel franchise after 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," which concluded with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson receiving the Captain America mantle after Steve Rogers (Evans) travels back in time to reunite with his lost love, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Since then, several of Marvel's films have received mixed reviews or underperformed at the box office, sparking questions about whether audiences are growing tired of the franchise. Amid this uncertainty about Marvel's future, rumors continue to swirl that Evans and Downey will return as Captain America and Iron Man, respectively.

In an appearance on "The View" in November, Evans said "no one's spoken to me" about a Marvel return, though he left the door open to reprising his role.

"I would never say never, but I'm very protective of it," he said. "It's a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Evans argues superhero movies don't get enough credit