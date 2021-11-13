Chris Daughtry postpones tour after the death of his 25-year-old daughter Hannah

Chris Daughtry postpones his tour after the sudden death of his daughter. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Chris Daughtry has postponed his tour dates following the sudden death of his 25-year-old daughter Hannah .

Hannah, who is Chris’ wife Deanna’s child from a previous relationship, was found deceased in her Nashville home on Friday, Nov. 12, People confirmed. Daughtry, who hit the road for his tour earlier this month, returned home to be with his family.

A representative for the singer confirmed that “all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” adding, “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time.”

No details on Hannah’s cause of death have been released. The statement adds that “further details will be made available at a later date” as the “investigation in this tragic death is still ongoing.”

On Saturday, Nov. 13, Deanna took to Instagram to share photos of Hannah, along with a message that suggests Hannah’s death was due to undetermined “injuries.”

“My first born,” she began her post. “I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

In 2013, Daughtry spoke to Yahoo about being there for his family, who in turn has inspired his music, including the song “Waiting For Superman.”

"I think every dad probably feels this way about their kids: No matter how old they get or how young they are, you're always going to be there to fight for them, and you're always going to be there to pick them up when they fall down,” he explained. "'Waiting For Superman' is not necessarily about a superhero, but it's definitely using that archetype as a metaphor for waiting for that person to be what you need them to be — you know, to step up and be that strength. My wife and my daughter were certainly my muses for the lyrical content of that song."