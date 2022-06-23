Chris Daughtry on the 'Guilt' He Feels Following Deaths of His Mother and Stepdaughter: 'I Beat Myself Up'

Chris Daughtry is opening up about the tragic loss he experienced late last year with the death of both his stepdaughter and mother.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, Daughtry, 42, talked about the emotions he dealt with following the deaths of both of the women.

"I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently — the common denominator in both is the guilt," he told fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson. "The 'I wish I would have said this. I wish I would've done this. I wish I would've called more.'"

He continued, "Those moments of guilt are the hardest because you can't do anything about it. There's always going to be reminders of what you could've done or whatever, and I tend to beat myself up a lot over it."

Chris Daughtry

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Daughtry's stepdaughter, Hannah Price, 25, died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics on Nov. 12 at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee, the Daughtry family said in a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE at the time.

"Our beloved daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021," the statement read. "Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement we are now able to speak in further detail."

The family said that Price had struggled with mental illness "from a young age," and "was in and out of therapy and treatment centers" over the years.

Hannah Price

Courtesy Daughtry Family Hannah Price



Daughtry married Price's mother Deanna Daughtry in 2000 and was on tour when she died. The musician subsequently postponed a series of concert dates.

He said in a statement at the time that he was "absolutely devastated and heartbroken" by the loss of his stepdaughter and shared the news of his mother's death.

"I just recently in the last week lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he wrote. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."

"Hannah, I love you and I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply," he added.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.