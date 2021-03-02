Chris D’Elia Accused of Soliciting Nude Pictures From 17-Year-Old

Comedian Chris D’Elia was sued on Tuesday for allegedly soliciting nude photos from a 17-year-old girl.

According to the complaint, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, D’Elia sought and received more than 100 explicit images and videos from the girl over the course of several months.

The suit also says he had urged the girl to come to one of his shows, and then had sex with her. While they were having sex, according to the suit, he asked her age and she revealed that she was still in high school. He responded that that was “hot,” the suit states.

Afterward, the suit alleges that D’Elia continued to pressure her to send explicit photos. The suit also states that D’Elia would emotionally manipulate her, showering her with attention when she complied, but threatening to cut her off if she refused.

The suit accuses D’Elia of violating federal child pornography and child sexual exploitation statutes.

D’Elia was first accused of seeking explicit photos from teenagers last June, after he appeared in the second season of “You” on Netflix. On the show, he portrayed a comedian who sexually abuses teenage girls.

At the time, D’Elia said he “never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.” But he also apologized for anything he may have done to give offense, saying he had let himself get caught up in his own lifestyle.

Last month, he released a YouTube video acknowledging that “I do have a problem.” He said he was “doing the work” to be a better role model to his son, and had been in recovery.

