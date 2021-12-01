Chris Cuomo calls CNN suspension 'embarrassing,' but says he understands network's decision

Chris Cuomo has broken his silence about his suspension from CNN. On Wednesday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show, the journalist addressed "the obvious" before quickly moving on to regular programming.

"Hey everybody, it's Chris Cuomo, let's get after it. Quick note... I've been suspended from CNN," he began on Let's Get After It. "You know this already. It hurts to even say it, it's embarrassing, but I understand it and I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did."

The Cuomo Prime Time star is sidelined "indefinitely" after the New York Attorney General's investigation into Andrew Cuomo also revealed just how involved Chris was in trying to help his brother. The former governor of New York was accused of sexual harassment by 11 women. Andrew resigned in August.

Chris Cuomo addresses suspension from CNN. (Photo: Reuters)

"I've apologized in the past and I mean it. It's the last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help," Chris continued. "I know they have a process that they think is important and I respect that process, so I'm not going to talk about this anymore than that."

CNN made the announcement on Tuesday evening before Chris would have gone on air.

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," a CNN spokesperson told Yahoo Entertainment. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Chris tried to leverage media sources for information about allegations set to be published against his brother, which he reported to Andrew's top-aide.

According to The Washington Post reporter Jeremy Barr, CNN president Jeff Zucker acknowledged Chris's suspension during a morning meeting on Wednesday calling it "the appropriate course of action."

The meeting is mostly a quick run-down of news stories, so no opportunity for employees to ask questions about Cuomo or anything like that. — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) December 1, 2021

