Chris Cuomo challenges Republican rep to denounce 'jackassery' of GOP’s vaccine message

On Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, Chris Cuomo challenged Republican Representative Michael Burgess to denounce the anti-vaccine message being spread, along with misinformation, by many members of the GOP and right-wing pundits. Nearly all hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 are among unvaccinated people, and hotspots are popping up all over the country.

After showing a mash-up of right-wing pundits and Republican members of Congress discouraging people from getting vaccinated and spreading lies about the vaccine, Cuomo said to Burgess, “You’re okay with this kind of jackassery that has absolutely led to a deficiency among Republican people in this country taking the vaccine, and now they’re getting sick? And now we’re seeing what we see at the hospitals. And now the age is reducing and the variant is spreading. You’re okay with this?” “You’re conflating a number of things,” Burgess replied.

After some back-and-forth, Burgess finally relented and admitted that members of the GOP spreading vaccine misinformation and discouraging people from getting vaccinated are wrong.

“Don’t listen to people on political talking shows,” Burgess said. “That’s not where you should get your medical information.” “ But what about from members of Congress who say don’t take the vaccine, I don’t buy it?” Cuomo asked. “I’m telling you to take it,” Burgess said, “so buy that.” “What about people who say otherwise?” Cuomo prodded once again. “Well, they’re wrong,” Burgess finally admitted. “Take the vaccine if you’re in the age group where you could be devastated by the illness.”